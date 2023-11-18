×

Your Weekend

Resident’s act of heroism not enough to save drowning child

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 18 November 2023

A Motherwell resident risked life and limb to help search for a little boy who drowned on Thursday.

Siphesande Maki, 39, said he had not hesitated to jump in to assist when a group of children asked him and a few other adults for help on Thursday afternoon in searching for their friend, Anganathi Bhutana...

Latest