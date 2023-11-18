×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Women visitors ‘violated’ by prison guards at St Albans prison

Angry relatives of St Albans inmates slam degrading searches as sexual assault

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 18 November 2023

Female visitors to St Albans Correctional Centre are being forced to strip naked and endure humiliating internal vaginal searches for contraband.

The women say that, over and above a metal detector and pat-down from guards at the prison in Gqeberha, they are being told to take off their clothes, including their underwear, for the degrading search...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Julius Malema attacks disciplinary hearing tasked with investigating EFF's Sona ...
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...

Latest