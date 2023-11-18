Women visitors ‘violated’ by prison guards at St Albans prison
Angry relatives of St Albans inmates slam degrading searches as sexual assault
Female visitors to St Albans Correctional Centre are being forced to strip naked and endure humiliating internal vaginal searches for contraband.
The women say that, over and above a metal detector and pat-down from guards at the prison in Gqeberha, they are being told to take off their clothes, including their underwear, for the degrading search...
