Immanuel Church of the Nazarene celebrates 50th anniversary
Salt Lake institution reflects on past successes, reaches out to youth in community
In 1973, the Immanuel Church of the Nazarene was the first church built in Salt Lake in Gqeberha’s northern areas, and a half-century on it continues to play a crucial role in shaping and supporting the community.
Rev David van der Ventel, who has been pastor of the church since February 2015, said the church took its social responsibility seriously...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.