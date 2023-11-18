Fraud accused ex-attorney granted bail of R50,000
Gqeberha magistrate throws lifeline to Shaun Masimla
A former Nelson Mandela Bay attorney, charged with fraud, was thrown a lifeline on Friday when the Gqeberha magistrate’s court granted him bail of R50,000.
Shaun Masimla was arrested last week on a charge of fraud for allegedly pocketing more than R500,000 paid by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) into his then-law firm’s trust account...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.