Beauty of Nelson Mandela Bay integral to Rooftop Productions success story

By Weekend Post Reporter - 18 November 2023

For many Nelson Mandela Bay residents the region is simply the place they call home, but with a bit of creativity it can be transformed from a regular city to a magical rainforest or unforgiving arid landscape.

The diversity of the Bay has played an integral role in the renowned creative production agency, Rooftop, being at the forefront of some the world’s most meaningful campaigns and, in celebrating its 20th anniversary, the company is paying homage to the place that made it all possible...

