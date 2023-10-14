Huge exodus from Eastern Cape
Census shows about 1.6-million people left province in past decade for Western Cape and Gauteng in search of better life
People are leaving the Eastern Cape in droves to search for a better life while the province’s unemployment rate rises.
The Eastern Cape had experienced the largest outflow of people, with more than a million having moved to the Western Cape in the past decade in search of jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.