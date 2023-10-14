×

Huge exodus from Eastern Cape

Census shows about 1.6-million people left province in past decade for Western Cape and Gauteng in search of better life

By Sithandiwe Velaphi and Sivenathi Gosa - 14 October 2023

People are leaving the Eastern Cape in droves to search for a better life while the province’s unemployment rate rises.

The Eastern Cape had experienced the largest outflow of people, with more than a million having moved to the Western Cape in the past decade in search of jobs...

