Don’t ignore those relationship boundaries
If someone steps on your foot, depending on how hard they stomp on it, you’ll either ignore, whisper or scream.
If they do it over and over again, you’ll tell them they’re hurting you and they need to stop doing that before they hurt you again...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.