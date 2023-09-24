Animal whispering from the Garden Route
Kate Muller helps owners communicate better with their pets and to understand them
My seven-year-old cat Joe is a little depressed and he is dealing with unresolved grief while our 18-month-old Bengal boy Leo is living his best life.
When Leo, the loving thug, goes into terrorist mode and sinks his claws and fangs (though he hasn’t actually drawn blood ... yet) into mine or Mark’s arm so that we can literally not extricate ourselves from a savage feline grip, it’s simply because he’s overwhelmed with emotion — not trying to purposely inflict any injury or harm...
