Job-seeking video puts jailed Roland’s parole at risk
With his sights set on parole on Saturday, jailed fraudster Roland Williams recorded a cellphone video appealing for work just as his cell doors were due to finally be unlocked.
But with the cellphone being found, the move may have jeopardised the former municipal spokesperson’s chances of becoming a free man...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.