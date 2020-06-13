Home at last — after 80 days at sea

After 80 days of floating aimlessly aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Manila in the Philippines, a Port Elizabeth couple has finally set foot on land.

Full-time musicians Megan du Toit, 33, and Hugo Kleinhans, 34, of well-known band Big Man and Bear arrived in Johannesburg on May 31 where they were in quarantine until Thursday when they were tested.

The couple arrived home in Port Elizabeth on Thursday night and will self-isolate for a few days just to be safe.

The couple had been working on cruise ships for the past three years but just before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, they were contracted as the acoustic duo performing on board a ship based in Australia.

“Our contracts are usually four to five months that we live and work on the ship,” Du Toit said.

But cabin fever became very real for the couple when the cruise came to a grinding halt and they were stuck aboard a ship not knowing when and how they would return home.

“On March 14, just as a new cruise was about to begin, the captain announced that due to the Covid-19 virus becoming an increasing risk, the cruise ship company company P & O Australia had taken the decision to pause all cruising.

“Passengers disembarked and it was only the crew left.

“We initially thought that cruises would resume again soon and so we would remain on board until then.

“But as the situation evolved, the company announced that cruises would be paused until later in the year and the priority was to repatriate crew to their home countries,” Du Toit said.

“I felt quite anxious about the uncertainty of the situation and having zero control and a bit scared that we were just going to be floating around indefinitely.

“It was quite unsettling. I felt quite panicked and trapped initially. I was already feeling cabin feverish because I hadn’t been off the ship the whole previous cruise,” she said.