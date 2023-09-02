×

Pastor shot in cold blood outside Booysen Park school

By Roslyn Baatjies, Tremaine van Aardt and Kathryn Kimberley - 02 September 2023

The men who murdered a respected Nelson Mandela Bay pastor brazenly walked right up to his vehicle parked in a busy street outside a primary school and opened fire.

Pastor Ryno Plaatjies had just dropped off his daughter at Booysen Park Primary School, where she is a student teacher...

Latest