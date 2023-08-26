AACL wins against animal abusers
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) emerged victorious in two separate cases of animal cruelty this week, securing convictions for a man who allowed rats to be burnt alive, and another for his involvement in illegal dog fighting.
While many consider rats to be pests, the AACL spent five years fighting for justice for the rodents that were set alight in a gruesome incident, which was also filmed...
