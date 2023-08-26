×

Miss World SA contestant walks ramp to bring change

Asande Mchunu continues late grandmother’s legacy of raising awareness around HIV/Aids

26 August 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

From Gqeberha to the Miss World SA stage, finalist Asande Mchunu will have to walk the talk as she vies for the coveted crown.

The Nelson Mandela University alumnus is one of 12 finalists who will be competing this October to represent the country at the Miss World pageant in December...



