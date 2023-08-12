Man, 65, in court for string of alleged rapes, sexual assaults on teenage girls
A Somerset East man, accused of a string of sex-related crimes against children, found himself in the Gqeberha high court this week for the continuation of his trial after the Makhanda high court experienced technical difficulties with recording equipment.
Lucas Rudman, 65, pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape, five of human trafficking and two of sexual assault in March...
