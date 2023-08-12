Raped and impregnated by her own father while her mother lay passed out next to them.
HeraldLIVE
Justice served, but rape victim left to cope with baby
Image: PRZEMYSLAW KOCH/123RF
Raped and impregnated by her own father while her mother lay passed out next to them.
This is the reality of a Kareedouw teenager whose father was sentenced to 24 years behind bars by the Gqeberha high court this week.
The girl was just 12 when, in October 2019, the man woke up in the bed he shared with his wife and daughter and wanted sex.
The man cannot be named, to protect his daughter’s identity.
In his plea, read into record by his Legal Aid SA-appointed lawyer advocate Johan van der Spuy, the man said he had noticed his wife was passed out after a day of heavy drinking.
He then decided to have sex with his daughter and began undressing her while she was asleep, proceeding to rape her as she cried and stopping only when his wife appeared to wake up, but then fell asleep again.
The man then woke his wife up and told her he was going to get more wine.
The girl gave birth to a baby boy on May 8 2020 and DNA results eventually proved, two years later, that the child was her father's.
And while justice has finally been served — the court matter was initially struck from the roll due to outstanding DNA results, delaying the trial — one wonders about the girl’s wellbeing.
The impact of rape — a heinous and traumatic act — on young children is profound and can last a lifetime, affecting their emotional, psychological and social wellbeing.
Their sense of safety and trust may be shattered — perhaps even more so when relatives are the perpetrators — leading to difficulties in forming healthy relationships.
Then there are feelings of shame, guilt, and self-blame.
In addition, childhood pregnancy has significant implications for the health and wellbeing of young mothers.
Our hope is that this young mother received and continues to receive the necessary therapy and tools to deal with her rape, breaking the cycle of trauma.
HeraldLIVE
