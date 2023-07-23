Hospice fundraiser punted as one not to be missed

Punted as an orchestral extravaganza bringing together a host of top performers from across SA, the annual St Francis Hospice fundraiser is an event not to miss.
With guest performances by Judith Sephuma, Loyiso Bala, Tim Moloi and Monde Msutwana, with 70 instrumentalists of the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by the legendary Richard Cock, the “Rhythm of Africa” fundraising event promises to entertain while celebrating a worthy cause.
According to St Francis Hospice fundraising consultant Melanie Mason, the event raises both funds for, and awareness, about their organisation.
“Our annual production, held in memory of the late Philipp Rowland Gutsche, is a critical calendar event for us and this year, we are going over and above with ‘Rhythm of Africa’,” Manson said.
Sponsored by Investec, “Rhythm of Africa” will see performances of local top hits by Brenda Fassie, Johnny Clegg, Vusi Mahlasela, Bright Blue, Mango Groove, and Joy, along with a tribute to the late Tina Turner.
“We are incredibly grateful to have an entity of Investec’s calibre on board, and to be able to continue to contribute positively to the culture and entertainment of the city,” Manson said.
The head of private banking for the Eastern and Southern Cape at Investec, Edgar Quinton, said the concept of “Rhythm of Africa” was something that resonated with them.
“Much like our approach to business, it will offer the audience a distinctive experience,” Quinton said.
According to him, the event is not only an expression of African cultural diversity, but also of the spirit of ubuntu.
Catering for about 250 terminally ill patients monthly, the majority being destitute, fundraisers of this nature go a long way towards assisting to pay for the professional nurses who provide vital services to both patients and their families, Manson said.
All funds raised from the concert will go to St Francis Hospice.
The concert will take place at the Feather Market Centre on July 29 and 30.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
Hospice fundraiser punted as one not to be missed
Court reporter
Image: Supplied
Punted as an orchestral extravaganza bringing together a host of top performers from across SA, the annual St Francis Hospice fundraiser is an event not to miss.
With guest performances by Judith Sephuma, Loyiso Bala, Tim Moloi and Monde Msutwana, with 70 instrumentalists of the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by the legendary Richard Cock, the “Rhythm of Africa” fundraising event promises to entertain while celebrating a worthy cause.
According to St Francis Hospice fundraising consultant Melanie Mason, the event raises both funds for, and awareness, about their organisation.
“Our annual production, held in memory of the late Philipp Rowland Gutsche, is a critical calendar event for us and this year, we are going over and above with ‘Rhythm of Africa’,” Manson said.
Sponsored by Investec, “Rhythm of Africa” will see performances of local top hits by Brenda Fassie, Johnny Clegg, Vusi Mahlasela, Bright Blue, Mango Groove, and Joy, along with a tribute to the late Tina Turner.
“We are incredibly grateful to have an entity of Investec’s calibre on board, and to be able to continue to contribute positively to the culture and entertainment of the city,” Manson said.
The head of private banking for the Eastern and Southern Cape at Investec, Edgar Quinton, said the concept of “Rhythm of Africa” was something that resonated with them.
“Much like our approach to business, it will offer the audience a distinctive experience,” Quinton said.
According to him, the event is not only an expression of African cultural diversity, but also of the spirit of ubuntu.
Catering for about 250 terminally ill patients monthly, the majority being destitute, fundraisers of this nature go a long way towards assisting to pay for the professional nurses who provide vital services to both patients and their families, Manson said.
All funds raised from the concert will go to St Francis Hospice.
The concert will take place at the Feather Market Centre on July 29 and 30.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend