Gqeberha netball coach off to World Cup as an ambassador
Northern areas resident to host clinics for schools in build-up to big event
Trying out for the U/14 netball team at Andrew Rabie High School with no takkies to wear, Yolandi Stone, of Booysen Park in Gqeberha’s northern areas, had to do her best in her school shoes.
Correct footwear or not, she was selected for the team and every A-team at school level after that until she one day got the days for the U19 trials mixed up...
