Junior mayor hopes to address social ills of the youth
With her sights set on engaging with the youth of Nelson Mandela Bay on their level and highlighting the challenges the future generation faces, the new Junior City Council mayor has big plans for her term in office.
And while the task of juggling her new role with school, family time and her position as “Madam Speaker” of the youth parliament might seem daunting to most, 16-year-old Khazimla Adam said this was just another challenge she would take in her stride and slot into her busy schedule...
