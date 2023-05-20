×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Fury as Karpowership gets green light to access Ngqura, other ports

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 20 May 2023

On the back of promises to generate power on its floating gas ships and feed into SA’s strained electricity grid, Karpowership has been granted access to three ports via a little-known clause “to safeguard national security”.

But the decision by the transport department to grant the Turkish gas-to-power ships access to the ports of Ngqura, Durban and Saldanha Bay for the next 20 years has not come without controversy and widespread scepticism. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read