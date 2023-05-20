Crypto scandal leaves trail of heartbreak
Hawks on the case as investors cry foul, accusing company bosses of vanishing with their savings
By Brandon Nel - 20 May 2023
Dozens of South Africans, including Nelson Mandela Bay residents, have allegedly been duped out of their hard-earned savings, after falling prey to a cryptocurrency operation now under investigation by the Hawks.
A young couple from Colchester is among them. ..
