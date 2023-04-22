×

Your Weekend

South Africans trapped in ‘surreal’ Sudan as violent clashes continue

Gift of the Givers ready to help if airlifting becomes possible

22 April 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

South Africans stuck in the crossfire of war-torn Khartoum said the past week had been a surreal experience as clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) and the Sudanese Army waged on.

More than 100 South Africans are stuck in Sudan as fighting continues in and around the capital...

