Nelson Mandela Bay official in court over R2m fraud
Deputy director for libraries and former air-conditioning company boss accused of fleecing metro
By Andisa Bonani - 22 April 2023
A Nelson Mandela Bay official and a businessman appeared in court on Friday after they were arrested for allegedly defrauding the municipality out of more than R2m in connection with a 2016 tender for the supply, installation and maintenance of air conditioners.
Former V&A Air Conditioning director Mlungisi Patrick John and the metro’s deputy director for libraries, Bongiwe Chigumbu, were arrested in March on five counts of fraud pertaining to allegedly unauthorised and shoddy work conducted by the business...
