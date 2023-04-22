×

Your Weekend

Protest disrupts services at Nelson Mandela Bay electricity department

Mayor warns of possible power supply interruptions due to demonstration against suspension of seven officials

By Andisa Bonani - 22 April 2023

Services came to a standstill at Nelson Mandela Bay’s energy and electricity department on Friday after workers downed tools, demanding answers about seven officials who were placed on precautionary suspension earlier this week.

The suspension of the seven followed a preliminary probe by the city’s internal audit department into allegations of fraud and corruption stemming from an explosion of an electricity substation at the Coega IDZ in March...

