IsiXhosa Music Festival to showcase artists from Bay
The upcoming isiXhosa Music Festival’s main aim is to preserve the isiXhosa language and to promote upcoming artists from Nelson Mandela Bay.
In the lead-up to the showcase, multi-award-winning musician Ringo Madlingozi conducted a workshop for the benefit of the young musicians on Friday at the Bluewater Bay Sunrise Hotel...
General Reporter
