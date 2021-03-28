Acclaimed book by former political prisoner Tim Jenkin turned into movie

Daniel Radcliffe stars in apartheid-era prison escape saga

A book acclaimed as a classic of prison literature — Escape From Pretoria — has been turned into a movie with A-list actor Daniel Radcliffe playing its SA author, Tim Jenkin.



Former political prisoner Jenkin says he was pleasantly surprised by the film adaptation, which shares the thrilling true story of how he and two inmates fled the top-security Pretoria Central Prison in the late 1970s...

