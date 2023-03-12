It’s time to drink in the atmosphere of the Great Kenton Wine Festival

It’s that time of year again — time for sunshine and seaside sipping in the “barefoot capital” of Kenton-on-Sea, a last hurrah of a long weekend before winter starts nipping at the (shoeless) heels.
Now in its third year, the Great Kenton Wine Festival is one of the most attractive propositions for a sociably fun and laid-back wine-themed getaway.
This year’s edition runs from Friday March 17 to 19, with wine-tasting sessions on each of the three days from 2pm to 5pm.
With the Monday an unofficial day off for most (and officially for schools) ahead of the Human Rights Day public holiday on Tuesday March 21, it’s an ideal opportunity to make a long weekend of it.
There are a number of things that give this wine weekend its own special vibe and character many of the wine producers are repeat visitors from the first year.
Spaces are so in demand that the numbers of producers have almost doubled, to 24 this year, across three venues.
The wine-tasting venues are the Kenton bowls, tennis and deep-sea fishing clubhouses, which are in walking distance of each other.
That’s another part of the charm — more than one venue, each never really crowded, each with its own atmosphere and food options; friendly people enjoying what they all have in common.
The whole Kenton community gets on board to welcome visitors with open arms — literally, the butcher, the baker, the candlestick-maker, they’re all in on it.
Entrepreneurs stock their shops up with local fresh produce and foodie goodies and arts ’n crafts; restaurants partner with visiting wineries to offer wine-and-food pairing experiences; even the car wash gears up for a busy weekend.
Rotary Kenton gets its members involved and uses the event as a fundraising opportunity for its community projects.
Their headline event is a not-to-be missed sax, food and wine evening with Simonsig and world-renowned saxophonist Andrew Young; while Rotarians are hosting masterclasses in their homes (Syrah explorations with Gabrielskloof, Belgian chocolate pairing with Zevenwacht …).
There’s also a charity 5km fun run (or walk, or stroll) through the Kenton Eco Estate for those who have the energy on the Saturday morning.
It’s a feel-good economic boost for small-town businesses in an usually quiet period, a boost for community outreach coffers, and an all-round good time for visitors.
Organisers Rose and Gordon Wright of the Karoo Wine Club have put together a great selection of classy wineries, some well-known and others that might not be so familiar to Eastern Cape wine lovers.
There are too many to describe here. For a full list see https://www.greatwineweekends.com/events/the-great-kenton-wine-festival/ or the Karoo Wine Club page on Facebook.
The Facebook page also has the full weekend programme and information on the many side events.
The weekend is jam-packed with side events — probably more than you would see in a big-city wine festival — masterclasses on specific wine themes, boat cruises and game drives in the exclusive Sibuya game reserve, bubbly-themed brunches, restaurants offering everything from fine dining to pizza and pub grub with complimentary wine, and a few “just let your hair down and party” jorls.
Tickets for the weekend are on sale at Kenton-Boesmans Tourism and on https://www.greatwineweekends.com/events/the-great-kenton-wine-festival/
See you in Kenton!
It's time to drink in the atmosphere of the Great Kenton Wine Festival
