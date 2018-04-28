The Dogmother | 'Aunty Patsy' takes a bow
Bay animal activist calls it a day after 35 years
Every single moment of her 35 years at the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) has been worth it, says animal activist Patsy Wagner, who earlier this month bade farewell to the society she has passionately served. But goodbye does not mean she will stop being a fierce advocate for the Bay’s animals – in fact, she plans to write a book on their behalf.
Now almost 70, Wagner, affectionately known as “Aunty Patsy”, has lived through her fair share of harrowing experiences, including having rings, among them her wedding ring, heirlooms and gifts pulled from her fingers by a thief’s teeth last year.
Even that did not stop the lady who is recognised for her good works in every corner of the Bay.
The doting mother and grandmother has been at the forefront of educating community members on the importance of loving and taking proper care of their animals.
Having witnessed heartbreak, sorrow as well as joyful moments while in the field, Wagner said Helenvale was one of her favourite areas to serve.
She said: “I put my all into helping those in need and looking back now, I know I have done my fair share in my community.
“It was always about giving back and making a difference.”
After moving to Port Elizabeth from Cape Town with her late husband, John, and her children, she did not know what she would do and prayed about it.
This was a calling for me and such a blessing because I got to experience things, meet people – most of PE probably – and go into areas I never even thought I wouldPatsy Wagner
“This was a calling for me and such a blessing because I got to experience things, meet people – most of PE probably – and go into areas I never even thought I would.
“My biggest objective was always to educate people about the importance of spaying dogs and keeping the population down, which was not always an easy message to convey. But all in all, I think it is the perfect time to retire because I am tired.
“I should be spending these years with my grandchildren,” she said.
Wagner, who will be celebrating her 70th birthday in October, said she would always be available to the public, as well as an advocate for donations to the league.
When asked what she imagined her days of retirement would be like, she replied: “I want to write a book about all the interesting stories I experienced in the field. Most of the proceeds would naturally go to the league.”
Speaking from her home in Hillside, Wagner said that was where the league had started in 1983.
“People know this house as a place of safety for their animals. One night a lady ran into my house, hysterical and put her sick dog on my kitchen table asking me to help her.
“My family, who are also big animal lovers, have become so used to people coming in and out of our house seeking help over the years.
“The most difficult thing about this job was having to put an animal down, looking into their eyes and they have no idea what is about to happen to them, especially when there is still hope for them.
“The most beautiful thing is witnessing the love between someone living on the streets and their dog. I once met a man who would share his food equally between himself and his dog – it is truly amazing.”
In a Facebook post, Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) Port Elizabeth’s Linda-Louise Swain wrote: “The respect garnered and the love that so many have for this passionate woman who has been a shining example all her life, are a tribute to her dedication to the animals and to her example in her community.
“She is in her 70th year of life and truly deserves a blessed retirement.
“Thank you, Patsy, for all that you have been to the AACL and to me, personally, as a friend.”
While Wagner spent more than decades helping animals in Nelson Mandela Bay her caring heart would not allow her to merely watch as people suffered either.
Last year, she rallied the community to help five-year-old Cecil Carelse, who was born disabled.
Wagner saw Cecil dragging himself along the road using his arms and her call for help resulted in the donation of a wheelchair.