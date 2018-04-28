The Dogmother | 'Aunty Patsy' takes a bow

Every single moment of her 35 years at the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) has been worth it, says animal activist Patsy Wagner, who earlier this month bade farewell to the society she has passionately served. But goodbye does not mean she will stop being a fierce advocate for the Bay’s animals – in fact, she plans to write a book on their behalf.

Now almost 70, Wagner, affectionately known as “Aunty Patsy”, has lived through her fair share of harrowing experiences, including having rings, among them her wedding ring, heirlooms and gifts pulled from her fingers by a thief’s teeth last year.

Even that did not stop the lady who is recognised for her good works in every corner of the Bay.

The doting mother and grandmother has been at the forefront of educating community members on the importance of loving and taking proper care of their animals.

Having witnessed heartbreak, sorrow as well as joyful moments while in the field, Wagner said Helenvale was one of her favourite areas to serve.

She said: “I put my all into helping those in need and looking back now, I know I have done my fair share in my community.

“It was always about giving back and making a difference.”

After moving to Port Elizabeth from Cape Town with her late husband, John, and her children, she did not know what she would do and prayed about it.