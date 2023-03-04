×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Polish biker Anna Zak adds Africa to her list of conquests

Adventure traveller reaches Gqeberha via west coast of continent, with eastern route planned to get her back home

Premium
04 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Ask a tourist what their favourite thing to do is, and expect them to say “travelling” — but if you asked Polish citizen Anna Zak, you will be treated to an intriguing story.

Since 2016, Zak has visited a medley of countries and climates unknown to most, and all of it for the “thrill of the experience”...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Malema calls for Ramaphosa's head, says De Ruyter is a failure
Cape Town's homeless encampments set for eviction

Most Read