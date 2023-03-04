Visually impaired athlete takes on Ironman with good Samaritan’s help
Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 March 2023
It was a chance meeting which turned into a friendship, and now sports fanatic Kathleen Flanagan’s dream of competing in the upcoming Ironman 70.3 challenge has come full circle.
With nothing holding her back, the visually impaired Flanagan is set to take part in the gruelling test of sporting strength thanks to the ongoing support of training buddy George Winship, who will guide her throughout the race...
Visually impaired athlete takes on Ironman with good Samaritan’s help
It was a chance meeting which turned into a friendship, and now sports fanatic Kathleen Flanagan’s dream of competing in the upcoming Ironman 70.3 challenge has come full circle.
With nothing holding her back, the visually impaired Flanagan is set to take part in the gruelling test of sporting strength thanks to the ongoing support of training buddy George Winship, who will guide her throughout the race...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend