Your Weekend

Visually impaired athlete takes on Ironman with good Samaritan’s help

Premium
By Devon Koen - 04 March 2023

It was a chance meeting which turned into a friendship, and now sports fanatic Kathleen Flanagan’s dream of competing in the upcoming Ironman 70.3 challenge has come full circle.

With nothing holding her back, the visually impaired Flanagan is set to take part in the gruelling test of sporting strength thanks to the ongoing support of training buddy George Winship, who will guide her throughout the race...

