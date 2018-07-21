Excitement high for Boks and Wallabies

Australia can expect a hot reception at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on September 29 when they face a Springbok side who boast an unbeaten record at the stadium.

Tickets for the match will go on sale next Friday and officials are expecting a capacity 45,000 crowd.

EP Rugby Union president Andre Rademan said his union was happy to welcome the Boks and Wallabies back to Port Elizabeth.

“It will be the first time for Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and their first visit to Port Elizabeth since 1963, so we’re very excited to have them back in the Eastern Cape,” Rademan said.

“The Boks have never lost at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and I know they can count on massive local support on September 29.”

SA Rugby and the Springboks will celebrate the legacy of Madiba during the penultimate round of the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

“Historically speaking, we always get big crowds at Tests in Port Elizabeth and as we are celebrating the legacy of Madiba at this match, we’re expecting them to go extra-quickly,” SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said.

“As Ma Albertina Sisulu was also born in 1918, we will celebrate the centenary of two SA icons.

“We believe a Test match against the Wallabies for the Nelson Mandela Challenge Shield, at Nelson Mandela Stadium, is an appropriate way to do this.” SA Rugby reminded supporters to buy tickets from official outlets only.

Purchasing tickets through unauthorised websites exposes buyers to inflated prices and non-delivery of tickets as these are not sourced through official channels. Tickets for the Port Elizabeth match start from R125 for seats on the upper tier of the north stand and range in price to R650 for the lower tier on the west stand.

Sales will open at 9am on July 27 at all Computicket outlets and online, as well as their kiosks at selected Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, USAVE and House & Home stores nationwide.