Your Weekend

The heat is on for law fraternity as court air-conditioning fails

Many stay away, citing health concerns due to extreme conditions in North End building

29 January 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Huddled in small courtrooms where suspected criminals appear for various charges, members of the public, lawyers and prosecutors are forced to sit in the stifling heat with no air-conditioning and minimal ventilation.

Concerned about the health implications, the legal fraternity is demanding to know when the air-conditioning system at the New Law Courts building in North End will be fixed...

