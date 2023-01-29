The heat is on for law fraternity as court air-conditioning fails
Many stay away, citing health concerns due to extreme conditions in North End building
Huddled in small courtrooms where suspected criminals appear for various charges, members of the public, lawyers and prosecutors are forced to sit in the stifling heat with no air-conditioning and minimal ventilation.
Concerned about the health implications, the legal fraternity is demanding to know when the air-conditioning system at the New Law Courts building in North End will be fixed...
The heat is on for law fraternity as court air-conditioning fails
Many stay away, citing health concerns due to extreme conditions in North End building
Court reporter
Huddled in small courtrooms where suspected criminals appear for various charges, members of the public, lawyers and prosecutors are forced to sit in the stifling heat with no air-conditioning and minimal ventilation.
Concerned about the health implications, the legal fraternity is demanding to know when the air-conditioning system at the New Law Courts building in North End will be fixed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend