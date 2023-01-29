Voltage dips add to power outage woes
By Guy Rogers - 29 January 2023
In the midst of load-shedding blues, some Nelson Mandela Bay residents have noted a dip in their electricity voltage and experts have warned that if the problem persists, expensive appliances will be damaged.
The situation has been likened to the devastation caused on a farm in the North West where 40,000 chickens died because of failed air-conditioning due to the same phenomenon of fluctuating voltage...
