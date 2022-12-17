×

Development projects totalling R5bn set to take off in Bay

Revamped MBDA on mission to revive some of Gqeberha’s neglected areas

17 December 2022
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

After renewing its commitment to infrastructure development through a rigorous five-year master plan, the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) is eyeing a future of “certainty” for the metro.

At the heart of the bold strategy to facilitate wide-scale regeneration of the city is a newly fashioned Mega Project Impact Assessment, encompassing several big-ticket “catalytic” projects...

