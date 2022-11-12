Councillors disconnected in more ways than one at chaotic meeting
By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 12 November 2022
Forcing aside a municipal official to access her laptop at the Gqeberha City Hall, ANC councillor Noxolo Koko disconnected several councillors from a hybrid council meeting on Friday, including mayor Retief Odendaal.
Koko, along with other ANC councillors and the EFF, attended the meeting at the city hall while others logged in from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, various municipal offices and their homes...
