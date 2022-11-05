Lady luck sides with Pretoria man in Black Pearl championship
Father of four walks off with trophy and R1.5m after evening of opulence and excitement
By Tremaine van Aardt - 05 November 2022
The mesmerising sight of the lights, food and fancy attire, and the excitement of watching one man become a millionaire before sunrise, were just some of the factors that made for a magical evening at a venue of spectacular opulence.
The event looked as though it might have been set in Monaco, or perhaps Monte Carlo, but all the magic took place at the Gqeberha beachfront, where high rollers and other big players descended on The Boardwalk Casino, Hotel and Convention Centre last weekend for the 2022 Black Pearl championship...
