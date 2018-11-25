Your Weekend

Bishop in court over homophobic slur

Preacher admits he went too far but says he can’t change the Bible

By Devon Koen - 25 November 2018

Suggesting that homosexual people are lower than animals has landed a bishop in the Port Elizabeth Equality Court.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X