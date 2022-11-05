EFF fires new broadside at Nelson Mandela Bay speaker
Party files motion of no confidence in Van Niekerk
The EFF has filed a motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Gary van Niekerk amid allegations that he misrepresented the outcoming of voting on a proposal to appoint Noxolo Nqwazi as city manager at a council meeting in March.
The party initially opened a complaint of fraud against Van Niekerk in July...
Politics Reporter
