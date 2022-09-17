Son intends pleading guilty to mom’s flat fire murder
Man arrested after woman dies in Fernkloof fire will not apply for bail
By Kathryn Kimberley - 17 September 2022
The son of a woman who died in a blaze in her Newton Avenue apartment earlier this week has told the court he intends pleading guilty to his mother’s murder.
Maurice Butlion, 33, also indicated to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, where he made his first appearance on Friday morning, that he did not wish to apply for bail...
