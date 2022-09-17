Maritime Motors shooting suspect expected to apply for bail
Premium 17 September 2022
A man arrested in connection with a brazen daylight shooting at a busy Gqeberha car dealership must remain in custody until Monday, when he will be given an opportunity to apply for bail.
Shannon Koopman, 29, a suspected member of the Dustlifes gang, was arrested at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, while appearing in an unrelated matter...
