×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Maritime Motors shooting suspect expected to apply for bail

Premium
17 September 2022
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

A man arrested in connection with a brazen daylight shooting at a busy Gqeberha car dealership must remain in custody until Monday, when he will be given an opportunity to apply for bail.

Shannon Koopman, 29, a suspected member of the Dustlifes gang, was arrested at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, while appearing in an unrelated matter...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read