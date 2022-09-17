Andile Lungisa suspended from ANC again
Bay ex-councillor’s ambition to become party's next treasurer-general may be frustrated
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 17 September 2022
Andile Lungisa’s ambition to become the ANC’s next treasurer-general after the upcoming 55th national elective conference in December could be short-lived after he was suspended again from all party activities until next year.
He was one of 30 party members cited in a September 7 judgment by the party’s national disciplinary committee of appeal (NDCA) to be suspended..
Andile Lungisa suspended from ANC again
Bay ex-councillor’s ambition to become party's next treasurer-general may be frustrated
Andile Lungisa’s ambition to become the ANC’s next treasurer-general after the upcoming 55th national elective conference in December could be short-lived after he was suspended again from all party activities until next year.
He was one of 30 party members cited in a September 7 judgment by the party’s national disciplinary committee of appeal (NDCA) to be suspended..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend