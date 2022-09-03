Kariega woman on fast track to Singapore Grand Prix
By Tremaine van Aardt - 03 September 2022
SA’s petrolheads have been left licking their wounds after the announcement that a Formula 1 race will no longer be coming to Johannesburg, but a Kariega woman can’t stop smiling after getting a call to pack her bags in preparation for the Singapore Grand Prix.
While most 59-year-olds opt to slow down, Lynne Bright is moving into the fastest lane available after being selected as one of 21 women to officiate in the Formula One race at Singapore’s Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 2...
