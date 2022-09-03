×

Doctors, nurses beg deputy minister for more staff

Dora Nginza maternity ward patients take turns using beds, others use chairs

03 September 2022
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

At every turn in the corridors of Dora Nginza Hospital, doctors and nurses pleaded with a high-level government delegation for more staff. 

The desperate pleas were made during a follow-up visit on Friday by the deputy minister in the presidency, Pinky Kekana, to assess progress since her previous visit in July...

