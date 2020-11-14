Dad, son will not let diabetes define their lives

Soanes family learn to tackle challenges together

PREMIUM

Since he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, a Port Elizabeth man’s quest has been to ensure the disease does not stand in the way of his dreams.



Now Scott Soanes, 45, is raising a son who was diagnosed with the same disease when he was seven and he hopes his little boy adopts the same attitude in fighting it...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.