×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

MEC faces R6.5m damages claim after girl raped in ‘ghost house’

Premium
03 September 2022
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The Eastern Cape education MEC has provisionally accepted liability for failing to ensure the safety of an 11-year-old Susannah Fourie Primary School pupil who was pulled into a “ghost house” during a school fundraiser and allegedly raped.

The shocking crime, which occurred at the Despatch school in May 2016, was finally brought to the fore in court papers before the Gqeberha high court...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tourism boost for Nelson Mandela Bay with launch of new programme
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...

Most Read