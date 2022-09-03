MEC faces R6.5m damages claim after girl raped in ‘ghost house’
Premium 03 September 2022
The Eastern Cape education MEC has provisionally accepted liability for failing to ensure the safety of an 11-year-old Susannah Fourie Primary School pupil who was pulled into a “ghost house” during a school fundraiser and allegedly raped.
The shocking crime, which occurred at the Despatch school in May 2016, was finally brought to the fore in court papers before the Gqeberha high court...
Court reporter
