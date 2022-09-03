×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Communities must shield municipal workers from criminals

03 September 2022
Editorial Comment
None

The alarming increase in attacks on municipal officials in Nelson Mandela Bay is a community problem that cannot be addressed by the municipality on its own.

These attacks hurt businesses and residents — hard. There are even “no-go areas” in the metro for officials...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Tourism boost for Nelson Mandela Bay with launch of new programme
WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...

Most Read