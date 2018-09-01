Slumlords beware... By-law passed on problem buildings
The by-law has taken years to finally make it to the council
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is a step closer towards shutting down derelict and dangerous buildings in the city after its problem buildings by-law was passed by the council this week.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.