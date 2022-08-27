Destroy uncontrolled dogs in Baakens Valley, wildlife expert says
Wildlife numbers dwindling, and spread of rabies a huge threat to residents
Wildlife rescue expert Arnold Slabbert says to stop the decimation of animals in the Baakens River Valley and at the same time prevent the spread of rabies, all uncontrolled dogs must be shot.
Slabbert, the founder of Wildline, said he had seen a resurgence of dogs decimating wild animal populations in the valley, which is supposed to be a protected green lung area and includes Settlers Park Nature Reserve...
