No help from municipality despite persistent sewage leak
Walmer man's yard floods with toilet paper, sanitary towels and worms after storm
Sewage spillages have left Melvin Iverson battling to find peace at his Walmer home after the recurring problem saw everything from toilet paper to sanitary towels flooding his yard recently.
And while municipal plumbers arrived to stem the issue this week, they did not fix his blocked drain and instead left their equipment behind and the drain lids open...
No help from municipality despite persistent sewage leak
Walmer man's yard floods with toilet paper, sanitary towels and worms after storm
General Reporter
Sewage spillages have left Melvin Iverson battling to find peace at his Walmer home after the recurring problem saw everything from toilet paper to sanitary towels flooding his yard recently.
And while municipal plumbers arrived to stem the issue this week, they did not fix his blocked drain and instead left their equipment behind and the drain lids open...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend