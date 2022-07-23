New mental health facility taking shape in Walmer
Relief in sight for patients, including teens, as Netcare builds hospital in Walmer
By Tshepiso Mametela - 23 July 2022
A dedicated new mental health facility to address the increased demand for inpatient and outpatient health services in Gqeberha will soon be a reality.
Netcare has awarded the contract to construct the hospital, which will be dedicated to treating people with mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and bipolar...
