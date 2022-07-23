Not a single Bay leader speaks up as ...
Not a single Nelson Mandela Bay leader speaks up as parts of our city burn
By Guy Rogers and Yolanda Palezweni and Michael Kimberley - 23 July 2022
Fifteen trucks and a private vehicle damaged and looted, and millions of rand lost, yet not a single one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s political leaders uttered a word publicly about the violent protests that have wreaked havoc in Motherwell for almost a week.
A service delivery protest on the R335 Addo road over electricity, which started on Tuesday, turned chaotic as the unrest continued for the rest of the week...
